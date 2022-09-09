No lapses in TD leader attack case probe: ACP SK Khadar Basha

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the reports published in a section of media alleging that police intentionally failed to submit the medical report and granted station bail by serving notices under Section 41A of the CrPC on the accused, who attacked TDP State secretary Chennupati Gandhi, Central Zone ACP Sk Khadar Basha clarified that the court had sought the medical report to corroborate and justify the imposed Section 326 of the IPC filed against the accused. Gandhi suffered a serious injury to his right eye in the attack. Addressing the media on Thursday, the ACP said there was no iota of truth in the allegations made by Opposition TDP leaders and a section of the media against the police. The preliminary medical report obtained from LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Vijayawada was submitted to the court. “The judge directed the police to submit the final medical report,” the ACP said. Meanwhile, TDP activists staged a protest in front of the Patamata police station wearing black badges and blamed the police for the ‘shoddy’ investigation. The Opposition leaders alleged that the police filed a case of ‘grievously injured’ instead of an attempt to murder case to shield the accused.