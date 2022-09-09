Home Cities Vijayawada

No lapses in TD leader attack case probe: ACP SK Khadar Basha

Addressing the media on Thursday, the ACP said there was no iota of truth in the allegations made by Opposition TDP leaders and a section of the media against the police.

Published: 09th September 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image for representation purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the reports published in a section of media alleging that police intentionally failed to submit the medical report and granted station bail by serving notices under Section 41A of the CrPC on the accused, who attacked TDP State secretary Chennupati Gandhi, Central Zone ACP Sk Khadar Basha clarified that the court had sought the medical report to corroborate and justify the imposed Section 326 of the IPC filed against the accused.

Gandhi suffered a serious injury to his right eye in the attack.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the ACP said there was no iota of truth in the allegations made by Opposition TDP leaders and a section of the media against the police. The preliminary medical report obtained from LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Vijayawada was submitted to the court.

“The judge directed the police to submit the final medical report,” the ACP said.

Meanwhile, TDP activists staged a protest in front of the Patamata police station wearing black badges and blamed the police for the ‘shoddy’ investigation. The Opposition leaders alleged that the police filed a case of ‘grievously injured’ instead of an attempt to murder case to shield the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Section 41A TDP Chennupati Gandhi Sk Khadar Basha
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp