Eluru cops arrest two notorious thieves in Vijaywada

Eluru police have arrested two notorious interstate offenders and recovered stolen property worth around `13.12 lakh from them on Friday.

Published: 10th September 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru police arrested two notorious interstate offenders and recovered stolen property worth around Rs 13.12 lakh from them on Friday. The accused were identified as Yedida Satyanarayana (32) of Sakhinetipalli village in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and Konchada Prasad (22) of Kallakuru village in West Godavari district.

The accused were involved in 60 cases of bike thefts, and house breakings in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Addressing media persons, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma said Satyanarayana and Prasad had met in jail and formed a gang.

They started committing crimes to meet their luxuries. Satyanarayana alone had stolen 11 motorcycles and another 10 motorcycles along with Prasad.

“They were arrested by the police several times for around 21 theft cases reported in various police stations in four districts in Andhra Pradesh. We have recovered 21 motorcycles, three gold rings, and 1.5 kgs of silver ornaments,” said SP Rahul Dev Sharma.

Explaining their modus operandi, the SP said the accused will select isolated villages and places and conduct a recce before committing the crime. “When the two accused were trying to sell the stolen motorcycle, Mudinepalli police laid a trap and arrested them,” the SP added.

