Police destroy seized liquor worth Rs 5.75 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR police on Wednesday destroyed close to 2.5 lakh seized liquor bottles worth around Rs 5.75 crore in Thotacherla village of Penuganchiprolu mandal. Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata, DCP Mary Prashanti and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ACP M Satti Babu supervised the destruction of the seized liquor. Addressing mediapersons, the Commissioner said the liquor bottles were seized over the last two years in 6,075 cases registered in various police stations under Nandigama sub-division. He said the illegal liquor was destroyed as per the rules of the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act.

The top cop further warned that the Preventive Detention (PD) Act was being evoked against those manufacturing illicit liquor in Mylavaram, Tiruvuru and Vissannapet. “The police will continue to crackdown on illegal activities such as manufacturing and supply of illicit distilled liquor, NDPL, ganja and other tobacco products,” he warned.

