Home Cities Vijayawada

Air India set to begin Sharjah-Vijayawada flight services

Initial ticket price from Vijayawada to Sharjah has been fixed at Rs 15,069  

Published: 16th September 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: International flight services from Vijayawada International Airport near Gannavaram are coming to normal after about three-and-a-half years’ Covid lull. Air India has decided to operate direct flights between Sharjah and Vijayawada on Monday and Saturday every week from October 31. Though the schedule has been announced by Air India, the ticket bookings are yet to begin.  

Services were started from the airport as part of Vande Bharat Mission, the airport officials said.
A186 Boeing 737-800 passenger aircraft will depart from Sharjah at 1.40 pm (IST) and arrive at Vijayawada at 5.35 pm (IST). The return flight will depart from Gannavaram at 6.35 pm and reach Sharjah at 10.35 pm, sources said.

The initial ticket price from Vijayawada to Sharjah has been fixed at `15,069.The number of passengers going to the Arab countries will increase significantly once the Air India services begin.After the ban on international flight services was lifted by the Centre, airport officials have started preparations to run full-scale services to foreign countries.

Vijayawada Airport was granted international status by the Centre in May 2017. However, due to various technical reasons, the weekly service between Vijayawada and Singapore was cancelled for 6 months in 2019. Currently, there is only one weekly service to Muscat and five weekly services from Sharjah, Kuwait and Muscat, the airport officials said.

REACHING CITY AT 5.30 PM  
The passenger aircraft will depart from Sharjah at 1.40 pm and arrive at Vijayawada at 5.35 pm . The return flight will depart from Gannavaram at 6.35 pm and reach Sharjah at 10.35 pm. The ticket price starts at o Sharjah `15,069.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Sharjah Air India Vijayawada International Airport
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp