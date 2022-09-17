Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada diesel loco shed gets CII silver rating

Diesel Loco Shed in Vijayawada has received ‘Silver Rating’ from Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Diesel Loco Shed in Vijayawada has received ‘Silver Rating’ from Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).The ratings were received from CII during IGBC Green Crusaders as part of the World Green Building Week Celebrations held at CII Sohrabji Green Business Centre, Hitech City, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada division has kick started  Swachhata Pakhwada-2022 , a  fortnight-long cleanliness Drive Campaign ‘Swachh Rail – Swachh Bharat’  Shivendra Mohan, divisional railway manager administered swachhata pledge to railway staff at the Clock Tower, East main entrance, Vijayawada Railway Station.  After that,  a cleanliness awareness rally was conducted from Clock Tower.

