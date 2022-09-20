Ongole Medical College to offer five PG seats

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission issued a Letter of Permission (LoP) to offer five post graduation seats in the Ongole government medical college (RIMS) under Dr NTR University of Health Sciences. Permission was given to offer seats in courses such as respiratory medicine course (1), Biochemistry (2) and forensic medicine (2) per year with effect from 2022-23 academic year. Ongole government medical college principal Dr PV Sudhakar Babu said the college had received an email informing the medical board’s decision on September 15.