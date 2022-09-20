Home Cities Vijayawada

Ongole Medical College to offer five PG seats

Permission was given to offer seats in courses such as respiratory medicine course (1), Biochemistry (2) and forensic medicine (2) per year with effect from 2022-23 academic year.

Published: 20th September 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Medical student

Image used for representational purpose on;y. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission issued a Letter of Permission (LoP) to offer five post graduation seats in the Ongole government medical college (RIMS) under Dr NTR University of Health Sciences.

Permission was given to offer seats in courses such as respiratory medicine course (1), Biochemistry (2) and forensic medicine (2) per year with effect from 2022-23 academic year. Ongole government medical college principal Dr PV Sudhakar Babu said the college had received an email informing the medical board’s decision on September 15.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MARB post graduation seats Ongole government medical college
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp