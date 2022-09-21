VMC urges firms, traders to avoid single-use plastic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of Wholesale Plastics Association have voluntarily handed over one tonne of single-use plastic to Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi at Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Circle -I administration office here on Tuesday. It may be recalled that the Central and the State governments have banned the use of single-use plastic from July 1.

As part of the efforts to eliminate single-use plastic, the representatives of the association also assured to avoid use of single-use plastic on their premises. Speaking on the occasion, Bhagya Lakshmi said that the shopkeepers and traders should hand over the single-use plastic.

The Mayor warned that the enforcement team will conduct raids on traders and impose hefty fines. Residents and traders’ associations should join hands to make Vijayawada a plastic-free city.Earlier, the Mayor also participated in an awareness programme organised by Axis Bank at Kaleswara Rao Market and distributed cloth bags to the traders. She called on the private firms and traders to cooperate with the municipal corporation to eliminate plastic from the city.

