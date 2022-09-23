Home Cities Vijayawada

Be a job giver, not seeker, Gadkari tells students

Published: 23rd September 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari speaking at the 10th convocation of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research on Thursday I express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari  has urged students to try to be job giver rather than a seeker of employment. He was speaking at the 10 th convocation of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research here on Thursday.

Gadkari congratulated all those receiving degrees, which he said is an important event in everybody’s life. He reminded the students about the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to develop India into a 5 trillion dollar economy and occupy fifth place in terms of its size.He also reminded the students about the slogan ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

He said that rainwater conservation would solve many water problems in the country.Fuel should be generated from agro products to make “anna daata” as “urjah daata”. He advised the University to open a special department for producing green hydrogen from water through electrolysis.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. Nagabhusan said that Vignan shall remember the presence of stalwarts like Nitin Ghadkari. He expressed his happiness about Vignan joining the top 100 clubs in terms of national ranking

He gave a brief account of the R22 syllabus adopted by the university, in which there is continuous learning and assessment. He advocated discipline, thinking, and simple living for all the members to adopt in their lives.

Vice-Chairman Sri Krishna Devarayalu of Vignan Group said Nitin Ghakari has the credit of constructing roads for a length of 90,000 km. He praised the chief guest as a management guru. He advised the students to be truthful and ethical. 

Dr. Krishna M Ella, Chairman, and MD of Bharath Biotech, who was conferred upon Doctor of Science, said wealth can be earned by addressing the problems of society. Srikanth Nammalvar Kidambi was conferred ‘Doctor of Arts’.

1,842  get degrees

MV Reddy, MD Astra Microwave Products, was awarded Doctor of Science. Music Composer, singer, and lyricist, MM. Keeravani was awarded Doctor of Arts in absentia. On the occasion, 1,842 degrees were awarded

