In a first, govt junior college in Kovuru launches website

VIJAYAWADA: TNC Government Junior college (TNCGJC) in Kovuru village of Nellore district has become the first out of 472 junior colleges in the State to launch its own website. The website — tncgjckovur.in —was launched on September 5 to mark the Teachers’ Day. The initiative was taken up by principal SA Sikindar with the support of the College Alumni Association.

Currently, the college has 400 students enrolled in six different groups MPC, BiPC, CEC and three vocational groups—civil engineering technician, mechanical automobile technician and electrical and electronic technician.

The website displays details of GOs and lab facilities, lecturers, fee particulars, NSS, Nadu-Nedu updates, internal committee, career and guidance counselling and Junior Red Cross programme updates of the college. Currently, there are seven Nandu-Nedu components in progress at the college and all the updates, work progress was updated on the website. The college is also planning to upload all details related to students, beneficiaries of Amma Vodi and other government schemes. Parent Committee president P Vimala said that the college website will serve as a global platform to showcase students’ ideas and works. “The students feel happy to see their ideas and contributions on the website,” Vimala added.

Ch Rishitha, who is studying junior CEC, said that they were surprised to find out that only their college has its own website. She said that it is a good platform to expose their hidden talents and study material will also be available on it.

Alumni member, LMF Prem Kumar Babu, said that on the request of the principal, a committee consisting of P Suresh Kumar Reddy, C Narayana Reddy, Dhanunjaya Reddy, K Srinivasulu spent `12,000 on designing the website. Now, many junior colleges in the state are planning to launch their own website.

Principal SA Sikindar said “All reputed colleges are maintaining the website, then I thought why not a government institution.”

