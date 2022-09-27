Man dies after being bitten by rescued snake

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-year-old priest died after he was bitten by a snake at Gudidibba village under Krutivennu police station limits on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Konduri Nagendra Babu Sharma. According to police, the incident happened on Sunday morning around 8 am when Sharma, who was a self-proclaimed snake expert, went to rescue a snake that entered a house in the village.

“While taking the snake to leave it in nearby fields, he lost his grip on it and the snake bit him. His health condition deteriorated on the same day and died while undergoing treatment,” the police said.

