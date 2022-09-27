VMC drinking water supply works at brisk pace

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Works of a new drinking water pipelines for 24*7 water supply are going at a brisk pace at Madhura Nagar under the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits. The `100.07-crore project under the AMRUT scheme commenced in 24 of the 64 divisions under three administrative circles of the city.

Currently, the officials are conducting a trial run at Madhura Nagar and as part of it old pipelines are being replaced with new. Works are estimated to be completed this week. Similarly, the works in the remaining divisions are set to complete by March, 2023. Apart from that, the civic body is also focusing on replacing defunct pipelines with new ones to prevent leakages.

According to the VMC officials, the civic body has been supplying 61.50 MGD (million gallons per day) to the 64 divisions. The new system will streamline the supply and meet the city’s requirements till 2050, even after the possible growth in population. To work in accordance with water consumption, hydro dynamic valves are being installed. Automatic valves will open if water consumption increases. If it is low then the valves will close.

Besides, pressure metres and flow metres are being installed. Around 2,000 houses are divided into a district monitoring area (DMAs) within each reservoir. Direct pipelines are being established from the reservoir so that the respective DMAs get water equally from the reservoir. The volume of water gone into the DMA through the flow metre is calculated and the information goes to the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition centre.

Every house will have an automatic water metre and the chip in the metre will be connected to the SCADA centre. If there is any difference in the supply, the officials will verify the information and look for leakages and rectify the issue.

VMC executive engineer (Projects) K Venkateswara Reddy said that the civic body is taking all necessary steps to provide 24*7 drinking water supply to the residents under its ambit. Following the directions from the civic body chief, defunct pipelines are being replaced and new pipelines are being installed, he said.

