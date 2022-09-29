Home Cities Vijayawada

Heavy rain, thunderstorms lash Vijayawada

Heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms lashed Vijayawada on Wednesday afternoon.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

A waterlogged road following heavy rain in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms lashed Vijayawada on Wednesday afternoon.The rain began around 12 pm and continued for two hours. Several low-lying areas of the city and major roads were inundated. Commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders, faced hardships.

Wynchipet area in One-Town was inundated and roadside vendors faced severe difficulties. Meanwhile, the municipal and electricity officials also received complaints regarding water stagnation at various points in the city. Pedestrians faced a tough time walking down the lanes. Underground drainage failed in many parts of the city, including Suryaraopet, Governorpet and many other areas. 

Cyclonic circulation
Heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms has been forecasted for next four days in isolated places in north coastal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema region under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and the Southwest monsoon, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Meteorological Centre (Amaravati) director Stella S said that the cyclonic circulation over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal now lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast. The cyclonic circulation extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, thr IMD Meteorological Centre director said.

