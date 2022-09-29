Home Cities Vijayawada

Research Day observed at SRM-AP

The fifth edition of Research Day was held at SRM University-AP to foster the exchange of information across disciplines, encourage extensive research projects, and appreciate innovative efforts.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The fifth edition of Research Day was held at SRM University-AP to foster the exchange of information across disciplines, encourage extensive research projects, and appreciate innovative efforts.

Chief Coordinating Officer of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Buddha Chandrasekhar, the chief guest of the event, highlighted the need to develop Indian students as world-class skilled workforce and entrepreneurs by providing real-time internship opportunities where industry and academia stay connected.

University pro-vice-chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao said, “Innovations in science and technology are an integral part of the long-term growth and dynamism of any nation.”  A total of 210 papers were presented by students and faculty.

