Five arrested from Delhi, Hyderabad in loan fraud case

All of them employees, kingpin elusive;Rs 90-cr transactions in 15 bank accounts

Published: 30th September 2022 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two weeks after the arrest of four persons in connection with the loan app harassment cases lodged in Penamaluru and Atkuru police stations, Krishna district police have arrested another five persons from Delhi and Hyderabad.   

Based on two complaints lodged in Penamaluru and Atkuru police stations pertaining to harassment from unauthorised loan app organisers, Krishna district police formed special teams and traced the accused in Maharashtra, Kolkata and Delhi.

Krishna SP Palle Jashuva said the five accused — Rahul Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jaya Shankar Upadhayay, Abhishek Kumar Sinha and another person from Hyderabad — were arrested and produced before court.
The accused organised the business in three levels in order to avoid being caught. A total of 15 bank accounts with `23 lakh have been freezed. Besides, the investigation officers unravelled transactions to a tune of over `90 crore through 15 bank accounts. The SP said the accused work as tele-callers and social media incharges.

They used to find people in need of money through social media posts. “While one team looks after recovery from customers by threatening and posting fake and morphed videos, the other team actively promotes the loan application and gains contacts of agents who can open current accounts in banks with fake proofs.

Based on the information obtained from the accused arrested two weeks ago, special teams traced the remaining five in Delhi and Hyderabad,” said the SP. Subham was found to have been operating such fake and unauthorised loan applications through the  servers set up in Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and Nepal.“All the nine arrested are employees,” the SP said, adding that teams are on their job to trace and arrest the kingpin, Subham.

FACING HARASSMENT?
The SP appealed to the public not to borrow loans from unregistered loan apps and urged them to report such loan app harassment to police by dialling cybercrime reporting number 1930 or AP Cyber Mithra number 9121211100 or 100.

