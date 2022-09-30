Renovated Rajiv Gandhi Park opened for public

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Renovated Rajiv Gandhi Park opened for the public on Thursday. Former Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao along with Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi and VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar formally inaugurated the park renovated at a cost of `2.56 crore.

Swapnil Dinakar said that the park spread over 8.68 acres was equipped with skating rink, rose garden, bonsai garden, cafeteria, fountains, vintage train station, biodiversity museum, children play zone, party area, panchatatva walk, amusement zone, parking area, toilets and cliff walk.

Under Public Private Partnership (PPP) method, a play zone has been set up and various types of play equipment have been installed in it. Steps have been taken to organise small programmes on the park premises.

Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said that the park in the city will be made more beautiful and attractive. Many parks such as Rajiv Gandhi Park, Raghavaiah Park, Dr. KL Rao Park at the division level were modernised and ecquiped with walking track, open gym and recreational play equipment for children and made accessible to the public. Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavati and Chief Engineer M Prabhakar were present.

