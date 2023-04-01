Home Cities Vijayawada

Surprise inspections at govt-run shelter homes in Vijayawada

A special inspection report will be sent to higherups concerned and action would be initiated against those responsible for the lapses.
 

Published: 01st April 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Vigilance and Enforcement Department

Vigilance and Enforcement Department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) carried out surprise inspections at government-run orphanages and shelter homes for women, children and trafficked persons on Friday. 

A total of 62 homes in 26 districts were inspected. During the inspection, the officials noticed that medical experts such as doctors were not available for inmates in the homes, where the safety and security of the women go for a toss. The officials noticed poor fire fighting equipment and no proper compound walls for most of the homes. 

Also, the vigilance officials observed that many of the homes do not have separate rooms for kitchen and dining, and wardens failed to maintain admission, discharge, donation, asset registers, cash and stock registers.

“The absence of security guards at these homes and defunct CCTV cameras are worrisome. While some buildings are in a dilapidated state, some homes need to increase the capacity to accommodate the inmates comfortably,” vigilance officials said. 

A special inspection report will be sent to higher-ups concerned and action would be initiated against those responsible for the lapses.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vigilance and Enforcement
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp