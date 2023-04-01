Surprise inspections at govt-run shelter homes in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) carried out surprise inspections at government-run orphanages and shelter homes for women, children and trafficked persons on Friday.

A total of 62 homes in 26 districts were inspected. During the inspection, the officials noticed that medical experts such as doctors were not available for inmates in the homes, where the safety and security of the women go for a toss. The officials noticed poor fire fighting equipment and no proper compound walls for most of the homes.

Also, the vigilance officials observed that many of the homes do not have separate rooms for kitchen and dining, and wardens failed to maintain admission, discharge, donation, asset registers, cash and stock registers.

“The absence of security guards at these homes and defunct CCTV cameras are worrisome. While some buildings are in a dilapidated state, some homes need to increase the capacity to accommodate the inmates comfortably,” vigilance officials said.

A special inspection report will be sent to higher-ups concerned and action would be initiated against those responsible for the lapses.



VIJAYAWADA: The sleuths of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) carried out surprise inspections at government-run orphanages and shelter homes for women, children and trafficked persons on Friday. A total of 62 homes in 26 districts were inspected. During the inspection, the officials noticed that medical experts such as doctors were not available for inmates in the homes, where the safety and security of the women go for a toss. The officials noticed poor fire fighting equipment and no proper compound walls for most of the homes. Also, the vigilance officials observed that many of the homes do not have separate rooms for kitchen and dining, and wardens failed to maintain admission, discharge, donation, asset registers, cash and stock registers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The absence of security guards at these homes and defunct CCTV cameras are worrisome. While some buildings are in a dilapidated state, some homes need to increase the capacity to accommodate the inmates comfortably,” vigilance officials said. A special inspection report will be sent to higher-ups concerned and action would be initiated against those responsible for the lapses.