Six-year-old jumps into pond, drowns in Vijayawada

A case was registered and the body was sent to Government General Hospital for postmortem, said Srinivas.

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A six-year-old boy drowned accidentally after he jumped into a pond in Vambay colony under Nunna police station limits on Saturday. The incident happened at H Block of the Vambay colony where the deceased boy Ch Durga Prasad along with five other children went swimming.

According to Nunna circle inspector Kagitha Srinivas, the incident happened around 4 pm when the boy went to YSR park near H Block to play with his friends. Along with Durga Prasad, five others ventured into the pond for swimming. While they left the pond safely, Durga Prasad drowned in it.

Upon noticing the incident, passers-by rushed to the spot and shifted him to a  nearby hospital. The doctors declared that he was brought dead. Srinivas said a case was registered and the body was sent to Government General Hospital for postmortem.

Image used for representational purpose only.
