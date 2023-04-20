2 APSRTC drivers feted for accident-free service

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two drivers working in the state-run Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) received an award along with a cash reward from the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways under ‘Heroes on Road’ for keeping their career accident-free.

The drivers SA Narasimha Raju of Simhachalam Depot and AM Basha of Atmakur (Kurnool) Depot were felicitated by Alka Upadhyaya, secretary of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in the award ceremony conducted in the Constitution Club of India (CCI), New Delhi on Tuesday.

APSRTC MD and vice chairman Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao lauded the efforts of the drivers. A total of 42 drivers from various states were given the award for keeping their career accident free. “Narasimha and Basha have a career of 33 years and 36 years respectively. This award reaffirms the faith people have placed on APSRTC. We are committed to maintain the highest safety record.”

