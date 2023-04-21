Home Cities Vijayawada

100th electric loco flagged off at ELS in Vijayawada

In a span of just 2 years, ELS has proved its capacity and caliber to maintain 100 3-Phase locomotives.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marking its 42 Anniversary of the Electric Loco Shed (ELS), Divisional Railway Manager of Vijayawada Division Shivendra Mohan flagged off the 100th 3-Phase Electric Locomotive from ELS, Vijayawada on Wednesday. The new 100th Electric 3-Phase Locomotive was manufactured in Chitranjan Locomotive Works and allotted recently to Vijayawada Division.

Electric Loco Shed, established in 1981 completed 42 glorious years of service to the Nation and entered 43rd year this month. ELS, Vijayawada initially commissioned for maintaining Conventional Electric locomotives, has continued the same for four decades and started holding of upgraded version i.e., 3-Phase Electric locomotives from April, 2021.

In a span of just 2 years, ELS has proved its capacity and calibre to maintain 100 3-Phase locomotives. It is an Electric Locomotive Power depot performing locomotive maintenance and repair facility for electric locomotives of the Indian Railways.

The Depot performs all major and minor schedules like Annual Over-Hauling, Intermediate Over-hauling, monthly checks and schedules to maintain the health and fitness of the Locos. It is holding 264 Locomotives (100 3-Phase Electric + 164 Conventional Electric Locos) currently. The DRM congratulated Sr Divisional Electrical Engineer Ch Dinesh Reddy and team for receiving the 100th Electric Phase Loco. He commended ELS Staff in successfully performing the new 3-Phase Locos' maintenance schedule since April-2021.

