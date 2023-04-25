YSRC and TDP confront in Tiruvuru over development works in town

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Tiruvuru town on Monday morning as cadres of the ruling YSR Congress Party and Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) confronted each other at the town’s main centre in front of Dr BR Ambedkar statue to ‘debate’ over development works in the constituency.

However, police brought the situation under control and put a few leaders under house arrest. They took 20 people into preventive custody. They all were later released.

In response to the TDP’s call for an open debate on development works carried out by the YSRC in the town, scores of YSRC cadres, including Tiruvuru town MLA Rakshananidhi, gathered at the spot. With YSRC party cadres arriving at Bose Bomma Centre in huge numbers, police, including rapid action forces, prevented them, while TDP leaders were confined to their houses to avoid untoward incidents.

Accusing the Opposition TDP of creating unrest in the State, Tiruvuru MLA told reporters that people will reject the party in the upcoming elections in 2024.

Asserting that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-government has developed Tiruvuru town and mandal with more than Rs 1,400 crore, Rakshananidhi challenged Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP to show what it did for the constituency when in power.

“A dialysis centre for poor people suffering from kidney ailments in Mylavaram and Tiruvuru constituencies is under construction,” the Tiruvuru MLA said.

