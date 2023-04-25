Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC and TDP confront in Tiruvuru over development works in town

Accusing the Opposition TDP of creating unrest in the State, Tiruvuru MLA told reporters that people will reject the party in the upcoming elections in 2024. 

Published: 25th April 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Tension prevailed in Tiruvuru town on Monday morning as cadres of the ruling YSR Congress Party and Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) confronted each other at the town’s main centre in front of Dr BR Ambedkar statue to ‘debate’ over development works in the constituency. 

However, police brought the situation under control and put a few leaders under house arrest. They took 20 people into preventive custody. They all were later released. 

In response to the TDP’s call for an open debate on development works carried out by the YSRC in the town, scores of YSRC cadres, including Tiruvuru town MLA Rakshananidhi, gathered at the spot. With YSRC party cadres arriving at Bose Bomma Centre in huge numbers, police, including rapid action forces, prevented them, while TDP leaders were confined to their houses to avoid untoward incidents. 

Accusing the Opposition TDP of creating unrest in the State, Tiruvuru MLA told reporters that people will reject the party in the upcoming elections in 2024. 

Asserting that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-government has developed Tiruvuru town and mandal with more than Rs 1,400 crore, Rakshananidhi challenged Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP to show what it did for the constituency when in power.

“A dialysis centre for poor people suffering from kidney ailments in Mylavaram and Tiruvuru constituencies is under construction,” the Tiruvuru MLA said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP YSR
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp