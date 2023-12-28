CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to unveil Ambedkar statue on January 19

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the 125-feet bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada on January 19, said YSRC general secretary and State government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy here on Wednesday. He participated in the statue inauguration preparatory meeting, attended by several ministers, MLAs and MPs, at a hotel in Tadepalli.

The Dy Chief Minister informed that the project, brainchild of the CM, was taken up at a cost of Rs 400 crore. AP Legislative Council Chairperson Koyye Moshen Raju opined the inauguration should be celebrated as a State-level festival.

Meanwhile, VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar instructed executive engineer ASNL Prasad to expedite the works of the statue at Smriti Vanam. He added the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam has been constructed on 19 acres.

