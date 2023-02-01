Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra government hospital doctors perform rare surgery, save 22-day-old

After thoroughly studying the case and conducting several medical tests, doctors found the mass confined to the nasal cavity.

Published: 01st February 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

babyfeet

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A team of ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgeons performed a high-risk endoscopic procedure at the New Government General Hospital on a 22-day-old baby who had a mass growing the right nasal cavity since birth.  

After thoroughly studying the case and conducting several medical tests, doctors found the mass confined to the nasal cavity.

A team led by professor and ENT department head Dr K Ravi performed the surgery successfully with the support of the anesthesiology department head Dr G Surya Sree. The baby is recovering well, doctors said on Tuesday.

In another case, surgery was performed on a 4-year-old boy who had a rare tumour in the nose- diagnosed as Osseous Fibroma. It was removed successfully so the patient recovered well. The team of ENT doctors, Dr Leela Prasad, Dr Aditya, Dr GB Srinivas, Dr Spandana, Dr Vardini, and team of anesthesiologists, Dr Kiran Kumar and Dr Sudha Rani, participated in the surgeries. The parents of the kids thanked them for performing the surgeries at no cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Endoscopic procedure Infant surgery ENT
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp