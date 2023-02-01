Andhra government hospital doctors perform rare surgery, save 22-day-old

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of ENT (ear, nose and throat) surgeons performed a high-risk endoscopic procedure at the New Government General Hospital on a 22-day-old baby who had a mass growing the right nasal cavity since birth.

After thoroughly studying the case and conducting several medical tests, doctors found the mass confined to the nasal cavity.

A team led by professor and ENT department head Dr K Ravi performed the surgery successfully with the support of the anesthesiology department head Dr G Surya Sree. The baby is recovering well, doctors said on Tuesday.

In another case, surgery was performed on a 4-year-old boy who had a rare tumour in the nose- diagnosed as Osseous Fibroma. It was removed successfully so the patient recovered well. The team of ENT doctors, Dr Leela Prasad, Dr Aditya, Dr GB Srinivas, Dr Spandana, Dr Vardini, and team of anesthesiologists, Dr Kiran Kumar and Dr Sudha Rani, participated in the surgeries. The parents of the kids thanked them for performing the surgeries at no cost.

