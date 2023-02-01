Zoho Corp signs MoU with Vignan University

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan University in Guntur and Zoho Corp., the Chennai-headquartered global technology company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide app development training for university students.

The MoU was announced by Professor P. Nagabhushan, Vice-Chancellor of the University, at an event organised on Tuesday.

At the event, the Vice-Chancellor said that as per the MoU, Zoho would provide online as well as in-person training to students to develop apps on its cloud-based low-code platform, Zoho Creator. The training will be available for students who register for the “Young Creators Program”. They will also be given a free student edition license for Zoho Creator and training material.

Bharath Kumar B, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience - Zoho Creator, said, “Regardless of the industry or profession a student chooses to be in, they will have to embrace and leverage technology in today’s digital world.”

