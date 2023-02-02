Andhra Pradesh gets first State-level Atal Tinkering Lab Hub in the country

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to bring out the innate talent and creativity of the students, the Andhra Pradesh Education Department has set up a State-level Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) Hub, which is a first of its kind in the country.

S Suresh Kumar Commissioner of School Education and also State Project Director inaugurated the Atal Tinkering Lab State level Hub and Training Center on Wednesday at Penamalur Zilla Parishad High School, which is established at a cost of `12 lakhs with equipment such as a 3D printer, mechanical, electronics, drone, robotics, sewing machines. Speaking on the occasion, “A State-level Atal Tinkering Lab State Hub and Training Center will support all the 713 ATLs in the State-sanctioned and established in the schools by the Atal Innovation Mission.

Hence, students and teachers should take advantage of the hub and create new innovations and make our State proud.” He also said, “This year, UNICEF has selected 30 hubs and 150 Atal Tinkering Labs in the State. The teachers of the hubs will be trained in State Hub every month on a weekly basis through an online session that will also be conducted in all the 713 labs.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Suresh Kumar also launched a solar grid system worth over Rs 4 lakh donated by Carana Bank, Vijayawada for Penamalur Zilla Parishad High School. Education Specialist-UNICEF, Seshagiri Madhusudhan, Krishna District Education Officer Tehara Sultana, Mandal Education Officer Kanaka Mahalakshmi and others participated.

VIJAYAWADA: In order to bring out the innate talent and creativity of the students, the Andhra Pradesh Education Department has set up a State-level Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) Hub, which is a first of its kind in the country. S Suresh Kumar Commissioner of School Education and also State Project Director inaugurated the Atal Tinkering Lab State level Hub and Training Center on Wednesday at Penamalur Zilla Parishad High School, which is established at a cost of `12 lakhs with equipment such as a 3D printer, mechanical, electronics, drone, robotics, sewing machines. Speaking on the occasion, “A State-level Atal Tinkering Lab State Hub and Training Center will support all the 713 ATLs in the State-sanctioned and established in the schools by the Atal Innovation Mission. Hence, students and teachers should take advantage of the hub and create new innovations and make our State proud.” He also said, “This year, UNICEF has selected 30 hubs and 150 Atal Tinkering Labs in the State. The teachers of the hubs will be trained in State Hub every month on a weekly basis through an online session that will also be conducted in all the 713 labs. Meanwhile, Commissioner Suresh Kumar also launched a solar grid system worth over Rs 4 lakh donated by Carana Bank, Vijayawada for Penamalur Zilla Parishad High School. Education Specialist-UNICEF, Seshagiri Madhusudhan, Krishna District Education Officer Tehara Sultana, Mandal Education Officer Kanaka Mahalakshmi and others participated.