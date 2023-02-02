Cops organise counselling session to raise awareness among drug addicts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) jointly organised an anti-drug awareness and counselling session in coordination with the city-based renowned psychiatrists on Wednesday, with the college students including others, who were caught while consuming narcotic substances. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Moka Sattibabu attended as the chief guest.

Addressing students and parents who attended the counselling session, Sattibabu explained about the reasons for the rise in drugs, ganja and other narcotics substance addiction in the country. He urged parents to join in the fight against the menace to save the new generation.

He also shared some research findings of narcotics reports and recommended parents to keep a check and proper follow up on their children.

“This may lead to anti-behaviour consequences, some research shows that more than 55 per cent of people start drugs out of curiosity or forced by friends,” he added.

Sattibabu further said that the State police are implementing a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and other narcotic substances and said ‘Say No To Drugs’ awareness campaigns are being conducted at several colleges as well as schools across the district.

Famous psychiatrist Dr Shankar too felt that there is a need to create massive and time-bound awareness sessions in order to stop the youths from falling prey to the addictions of narcotic substances, especially ganja. He also advised the students to keep them away from drug addiction.

