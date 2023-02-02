Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops organise counselling session to raise awareness among drug addicts

He also shared some research findings of narcotics reports and recommended parents to keep a check and proper follow-up on their children.

Published: 02nd February 2023 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) jointly organised an anti-drug awareness and counselling session in coordination with the city-based renowned psychiatrists on Wednesday, with the college students including others, who were caught while consuming narcotic substances. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Moka Sattibabu attended as the chief guest.

Addressing students and parents who attended the counselling session, Sattibabu explained about the reasons for the rise in drugs, ganja and other narcotics substance addiction in the country. He urged parents to join in the fight against the menace to save the new generation.

He also shared some research findings of narcotics reports and recommended parents to keep a check and proper follow up on their children.

“This may lead to anti-behaviour consequences, some research shows that more than 55 per cent of people start drugs out of curiosity or forced by friends,” he added.

Sattibabu further said that the State police are implementing a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and other narcotic substances and said ‘Say No To Drugs’ awareness campaigns are being conducted at several colleges as well as schools across the district.

Famous psychiatrist Dr Shankar too felt that there is a need to create massive and time-bound awareness sessions in order to stop the youths from falling prey to the addictions of narcotic substances, especially ganja. He also advised the students to keep them away from drug addiction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Enforcement Bureau anti-drug awareness counselling sessio
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp