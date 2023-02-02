State-level polytechnic sports meet kicks off at Vijayawada's Government Polytechnic College

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 25th State level three-day Polytechnic sports meet began on a grand note at Government Polytechnic College grounds here on Wednesday. Thousands of athletes from polytechnic colleges across the State participated in the inaugural session and competed in 19 events.

Principal secretary (IT, Skill Development & Training) Saurabh Gaur attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the three-day sports meet.

“The State government is taking all measures to provide employment to the polytechnic-passed-out students. To enhance the sports spirit among the polytechnic students, they are organising sports in various events every year,” Saurabh said. He further said that they have decided to introduce new courses to meet the trends of the latest technology globally.

Commissioner of the Technical Education Chadalawada Naga Rani said, “The students should excel in education as well as in sports with equal preference. All the arrangements were made for the sports meet.” Nearly 1,628 students were qualified in the sports meet, out of which 923 were boys and 705 were girls, she added.

Saurabh Gaur and Naga Rani lit the lamp and released balloons. Corporator Chennupati Usha Rani and others were present.

