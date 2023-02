Andhra Pradesh tourism dept designs three new religious temple circuits

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) chairman Vara Prasad Reddy inaugurated the ‘religious tourism’ initiative covering all famous temples in the state on Thursday.

He said the tourism department with the help of the state endowments department designed three circuits in such a way covering all the temples in all three regions - Tirupati, Srisailam and Simhachalam - operating from Vijayawada. He said special buses will be provided for the three circuits.

He said Vijayawada - Tirupati circuit covers famous temples in Mangalagiri, Pedakakani, Nellore, Srikalahasti, Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Tiruchanur and Kanipakam.

Similarly, circuit 2 covers Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple, Mangalagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Pedakakani Malleswara Swamy, Tripurantakam Tripurantakeswara Swamy, Srisailam Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy, Mahanandi, Yaganti and Ahobilam Nava Narasimha Swamy temples.

