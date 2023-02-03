Home Cities Vijayawada

YSRC govt gave minorities due recognition: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

The YSRC leaders resolved to take Jagananna Sandesam (YSRC government’s initiatives to empower Muslims) to every minority household in the State.

Published: 03rd February 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Amzath Basha (Photo| Facebook/ @SBAmzathBasha)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has extended various welfare schemes to the minorities and prioritised them in several development initiatives, said YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Participating in a meeting of YSRC leaders on Thursday, Sajjala said the YSRC government has fulfilled all its promises unlike the previous TDP regime, which confined itself to mere announcing schemes. Over 1,000 minority leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, MLAs, MLCs and others participated in the meeting to compliment Jagan for the good work done by the government for the minorities’ welfare and also discuss ways to further uplift and empower Muslims in the State.

Amzath Basha said, “Minorities have finally been given due recognition and respect. Their voice is being heard and their concerns are being taken care of. Muslims are included in the overall development agenda of the State, something that has not been done before. Unlike the TDP which only used the Muslim card for vote-bank politics, Jagan has fulfilled all the promises made to minorities.”

The YSRC leaders resolved to take Jagananna Sandesam (YSRC government’s initiatives to empower Muslims) to every minority household in the State. It was also decided to hold a massive Minority Mahasabha inviting all stakeholders and leaders to spread Jagan’s message to people.

