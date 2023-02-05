Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Street HCL Services selects eight MBA students in campus

Secretary and Correspondent Rayapati Gopala Krishna said that they introduced courses based on the needs of MNCs.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nearly eight MBA students of RVR and JC Engineering college got placements in the campus selections conducted by the State Street HCL Services here on Saturday.

College Chairman Dr Rayapati Srinivas said that eight MBA students were selected for State Street HCL Services and 121 B.Tech students studying final year are selected for other multi-national companies.

So far, a total of 1,037 students of their college got placements, he added. Secretary and Correspondent Rayapati Gopala Krishna said that they introduced courses based on the needs of MNCs.

