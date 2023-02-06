Home Cities Vijayawada

Five tonnes of PDS rice seized from van, two held near Vijaywada's Agiripalli

Based on the reliable information, the officials intercepted a vehicle near Agiripalli and found two persons illegally transporting the rice.

Published: 06th February 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement officials along with Civil supplies department sleuths carried out a surprise inspection and seized a van transporting 5 tonnes of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice illegally near Agiripalli on Sunday morning.

Based on reliable information, the officials intercepted a vehicle near Agiripalli and found two persons illegally transporting the rice. The accused reportedly collected rice from fair-price shop traders in Agiripalli and Eedara for Rs 13 per KG and sold the same to aquaculture farmers at higher prices. 

Based on a complaint from the civil supplies department, a case has been registered against them under relevant sections and reported to higher officials to initiate action against fair shop dealers. The seized rice stock is worth around Rs 1 lakh.

