Elaborate arrangements made for three-day annual Gunadala festival

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the three-day 99th annual Gunadala Mary Matha festival that commences from February 9 to 11. Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Most Rev Dr Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao said that the festival was not organised owing to restrictions and now arrangements were being made to organise the three-day festival on a grand note. On the occasion, he unveiled a poster relating to the feast.

The Bishop said that the festival was started in the year 1924 will be held after two years break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He further said that they were expecting more than a 10 lakh devotees to visit the shrine and offer prayers. He informed that the foreign delegates are coming from Australia, Germany and Italy.”

“The people of various religions from across the State along with the neighbouring States such as Telangana, Tamilnadu, Karnataka and Odisha will visit the shrine during the festival. The Novena (nine-day prayers) have been started on January 31 and will conclude on February 8,” he added.

“Review meetings were held with all the government departments in the presence of the NTR district Sub Collector Adithi Singh. Security has been arranged with the support of 700 Police personnel and private security, youth volunteers and church staff,” Monsignor Rev Fr Muvvala Prasad added.

He said that arrangements are being made to provide basic facilities for devotees. An ambulance at the foot of the hill with mobile medical care has been arranged. Information centres have been set up at railway stations and bus stands for, the convenience of devotees, he said. He informed that the next year, they will conduct the Gunadala Mary Centenary celebrations. Vijayawada police imposed traffic restrictions of RTC buses and other vehicles from the night of February 8 to 12, during the celebrations.

