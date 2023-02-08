Home Cities Vijayawada

Elaborate arrangements made for three-day annual Gunadala festival

The Bishop said that the festival was started in the year 1924 will be held after two years break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 08th February 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

DCP Vishal Gunni inspects the arrangement for upcoming Gunadala festival on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

DCP Vishal Gunni inspects the arrangement for upcoming Gunadala festival on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the three-day 99th annual Gunadala Mary Matha festival that commences from February 9 to 11. Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Most Rev Dr Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao said that the festival was not organised owing to restrictions and now arrangements were being made to organise the three-day festival on a grand note. On the occasion, he unveiled a poster relating to the feast.

The Bishop said that the festival was started in the year 1924 will be held after two years break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He further said that they were expecting more than a 10 lakh devotees to visit the shrine and offer prayers. He informed that the foreign delegates are coming from Australia, Germany and Italy.”

“The people of various religions from across the State along with the neighbouring States such as Telangana, Tamilnadu, Karnataka and Odisha will visit the shrine during the festival. The Novena (nine-day prayers) have been started on January 31 and will conclude on February 8,” he added.

“Review meetings were held with all the government departments in the presence of the NTR district Sub Collector Adithi Singh. Security has been arranged with the support of 700 Police personnel and private security, youth volunteers and church staff,” Monsignor Rev Fr Muvvala Prasad added.  

He said that arrangements are being made to provide basic facilities for devotees. An ambulance at the foot of the hill with mobile medical care has been arranged. Information centres have been set up at railway stations and bus stands for, the convenience of devotees, he said. He informed that the next year, they will conduct the Gunadala Mary Centenary celebrations. Vijayawada police imposed traffic restrictions of RTC buses and other vehicles from the night of February 8 to 12, during the celebrations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gunadala Mary Matha festival Vijayawada Catholic Diocese
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp