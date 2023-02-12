Telugu inspirational books on high demand at Vijayawada book festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Book Festival has been attracting the youth for the past three days. Several books on youth empowerment and other books from National and International publishers are in one place.Most of the youth are buying motivational, inspirational and self-help books. They are purchasing Bhagavath Geeta, which is known as the largest-selling motivational book ever. Some of them were showing interest in Novels and some are choosing poetry, but most of them are buying Telugu inspirational as well as thought-awakening books.

Speaking to TNIE, Harshitha Konujula, a software engineer from Hyderabad, who hails from Vijayawada said, “I came to visit this exhibition, which has been conducted after two years gap of pandemic restrictions. I am very delighted to buy an autobiography by Paramahansa Yogananda, A Yogi and also a romantic novel Half Girlfriend by Chetan Bhagat, the engineer who turned into one of the top novelists in India and a few poetry collections. I also tried God of small things by Arundhati Roy and a Silent Takeover by Sarvananda Chandrashekaraiah but by bad luck, they were not available, will again visit for them the expo tomorrow also.” she added.

Speaking to TNIE, Palguna P said that he visited the entire books exhibition for more than one and a half an hour and purchased books which question society. I want to know the view of some authors and some personalities, so I purchased Telugu books Dr BR Ambedkar’s writings and essays, Ramayana Vishavruksham by Ranganayakamma, Periyar’s Yadhartha Ramayanam and a few more Telugu books.

Vijayawada Books Exhibition Society Honorary president Ballepu Babji said that youth are coming more than in the previous chapters and the sale of youth-oriented books at the end of the expo, till then they search for the books they are interested in, he added.

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Book Festival has been attracting the youth for the past three days. Several books on youth empowerment and other books from National and International publishers are in one place.Most of the youth are buying motivational, inspirational and self-help books. They are purchasing Bhagavath Geeta, which is known as the largest-selling motivational book ever. Some of them were showing interest in Novels and some are choosing poetry, but most of them are buying Telugu inspirational as well as thought-awakening books. Speaking to TNIE, Harshitha Konujula, a software engineer from Hyderabad, who hails from Vijayawada said, “I came to visit this exhibition, which has been conducted after two years gap of pandemic restrictions. I am very delighted to buy an autobiography by Paramahansa Yogananda, A Yogi and also a romantic novel Half Girlfriend by Chetan Bhagat, the engineer who turned into one of the top novelists in India and a few poetry collections. I also tried God of small things by Arundhati Roy and a Silent Takeover by Sarvananda Chandrashekaraiah but by bad luck, they were not available, will again visit for them the expo tomorrow also.” she added. Speaking to TNIE, Palguna P said that he visited the entire books exhibition for more than one and a half an hour and purchased books which question society. I want to know the view of some authors and some personalities, so I purchased Telugu books Dr BR Ambedkar’s writings and essays, Ramayana Vishavruksham by Ranganayakamma, Periyar’s Yadhartha Ramayanam and a few more Telugu books. Vijayawada Books Exhibition Society Honorary president Ballepu Babji said that youth are coming more than in the previous chapters and the sale of youth-oriented books at the end of the expo, till then they search for the books they are interested in, he added.