Storytelling for students on the banks of Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Well known All India Radio commentator of yesteryear Prayaga Ramakrishna entertained the children with short stories and explained the nuances of the fine art of story telling trail on the river trail organised by AWARA nature camp on Sunday. Walking alone the water front, he took the kids on a story stroll. Dr Ravi Kumar, another guest at the nature camp, entertained them with his poem recitation after the yoga sun salutation. Both the guests presented prizes to the children who displayed rapt attention and aptitude at the practice of song, dance, drama, recitation, running and swimming. AWARA Swimmers Srilakshmi, Subhash Reddy, Rajkamal and Pankaj Kumar supervised practising swims across the river. Parents who wish to enrol their kids in this free Sunday camp, can whatsapp on 9499126812.