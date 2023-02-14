Home Cities Vijayawada

APPSC invites applications to students for admission to Class VIII in RIMC

Published: 14th February 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications to students for the admission to Class VIII in the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, Uttarakhand for the January - 2024 term which will be conducted at specified centres of respective States on June 03.

Students appearing for RIMC test should not be less than 11½ years in age and should not have attained the age of 13 years as on January 1, 2024, as they should have been born, not earlier than January 2, 2011, and not later than July 1, 2012.

The candidates should either be studying in Class VII or passed class VII from any recognized school at the time of admission to the RIMC on January 1, 2024.

 The examination will be conducted on June 3. Mathematics, General Knowledge and English. The  Viva-Voice and Medical Examination will be there for the candidates who passed the written examination. The examination centre is generally located in Vijayawada only for Entrance (Qualifying) Examination to be held on June 3, 2023.

The Prospectus-cum-Application Form and Booklet of Old Question Papers can be obtained from the Rashtriya Indian Military College by making an Online Payment of `600 for general candidates and ` 555 for SC/ST candidates on the RIMC website www.rimc.gov.in and the filled application should sent to Assistant Secretary (Exams), APPSC Headquarters, Vijayawada on or before April 15,.2023.

