Dr Agarwals offers free eye checkup for elderly till Feb

The hospital will offer free consultation to senior citizens till February 28.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Wednesday inaugurated Dr Agarwals Super Specialty Eye Hospital in the city. Chairman Prof Amar Agarwal and Regional Head - Clinical Services Dr Kandru Kalyana Srinivasa Chakravarthy were also present.The new super speciality hospital with 11,800 sq ft facility on Governerpet, has state-of-the-art modular operation theatre and exclusive departments to treat eye diseases.The hospital will offer free consultation to senior citizens till February 28.

