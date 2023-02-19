SRM-AP ranks third in Nature Index Publications

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nature Index Publications ranking for the previous year is out and SRM University-AP ranks third among all the private universities in India. The five-year-old university stands 45th among all universities and other research institutions in India. With 11 quality research publications, the university stood on top of the rankings from December 2021 to November 2022.

Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dr Shoji Thottathil, Dr Mahesh Ravva, Dr Amit Chakraborty, Dr Pankaj Bhalla and Dr Nimai Mishra of SRM University-AP are the faculty who contributed to this incredible achievement through their high-quality research endeavours.

Pro-Chancellor of SRM Dr P Sathyanarayanan extended his congratulations to the faculty members, research scholars and administrators.

“Once again, SRM AP proved how it is bound to be one of the best research-oriented universities in India”, added Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora. “SRM University-AP is making great efforts to strengthen its research facilities significantly and is poised to become the No.1 private university in nature index publications ranking a few years from now”, said Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof D Narayana Rao.

