125-ft Ambedkar statue to come up in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

A 125-foot bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution, is being installed in Vijayawada.The huge statue is being installed at Swaraj Maidan in the heart of the city and the project is estimated to cost Rs 285 crore Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at Swaraj Maidan will have the 125-ft bronze statue and also an auditorium with a capacity of 2,000 people, an open theatre with a capacity of 500 people, and a meditation hall

The government has already installed a 12.5-ft model statue where the 125-ft bronze statue will come up.

The statue is likely to be unveiled by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Ambedkar

