‘Govt apathy crippling youth:’ CH Babu Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Due to the lack of support of the government in sports, the youth are getting addicted to ganja and steroids, alleged CPM State Secretariat member CH Babu Rao at the inauguration of the New year Cricket tournament here on Sunday.

A total of eight teams participated in the tournament organised at Payakapuram outskirts by the students’ organisation Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). “Due to the lack of proper stadiums and playgrounds in the State, the youth are forced to conduct the tournament on the outskirts of the city,” he added.

