Home Cities Vijayawada

Shop selling over 3,000 Hindu devotional books located in heart of Vijayawada

The Siva Kameswari Grandhamala is located at Bramarambapuram and also has a stall at Rama Koti temple in the city.

Published: 02nd January 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Sambamurthi (62) who runs a devotional book stall in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

Sambamurthi (62) who runs a devotional book stall in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Kavya Challa
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Located amidst fully sophisticated and decorated commercial shops in the heart of Vijayawada, the Siva Kameswari Grandhamala offers a wide range of Hindu devotional books. The shop can be considered as the only shop selling over 3000 devotional books.

The Siva Kameswari Grandhamala is located at Bramarambapuram and also has a stall at Rama Koti temple in the city. This small store consists of decades-old Hindu devotional books which are very hard to find in libraries or even with book collectors.

Some of the rare books available at the store count to Kalapurnodayam, Amuktamalyada, Srimadh Ramayanam, Vasthu Gunadeepam, Sitha Ramaajaneya Samvadham, Sangeetha Sarvardha Sara Sangrahamu, Yadhusha Purva Prayoga Rathnakaraha, Thichavalli, Anandavalli, Bruguvalli, Yadusha Prayoga chinthamani, Sasvara Rugveda Prayogadharshani and many others.

Genduri Chandramouliswara Sambamurthi, the founder and owner of the shop, said he started the store when he was 15 years old. “I started the store in the year 1976 to bring Hindu literature and culture into society. Books of other religions are available in the market and accessible free of cost. But all Hindu religious books are not available out there,” he added.

Sambamurthi wanted to start his own books shop when his father G Sivanageswaram was working at a books shop selling devotional books. He was inspired by the books present in the shop.“This store is not to make money. All the money earned is completely invested back to get new books for the store” Sambamurthi said.

Continuing the legacy of Sambamurthi, his younger son started a book stall­­­—Srungeri Sankara Matam—three years ago. Sambamurthi’s elder daughter-in-law G Manjusha is looking after the online sales and recently started providing books through a Facebook page.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Siva Kameswari Grandhamala Hindu devotional books
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp