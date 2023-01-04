Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada's Durga temple video surfaces on Instagram

The hand of some temple staff in filming the sanctum sanctorum and uploading the videos on the social media platform is suspected.

Published: 04th January 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The videos of the sanctum sanctorum of Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri surfaced on Instagram with an ID of kanakadurgatemple_vijayawada and santhakumari.p_3. As the issue came to light on Tuesday and the media focused on it, Durga temple Executive Officer D Bramaramba order an inquiry into the matter. The hand of some temple staff in filming the sanctum sanctorum and uploading the videos on the social media platform is suspected.

Speaking to the media, the temple EO said, “We thoroughly examined the CCTV camera footage and identified a devotee named Santha Kumari, who filmed the sanctum sanctorum and uploaded the video on Instagram. We will file a complaint in the One Town police station against her. The security lapse is also one of the reasons for the incident. The security agency will also be served a notice.”   

Speaking to TNIE, CS Rangarajan, chief priest of Balaji temple, Chilkur, said, “Photography or videography confines the deity to that image or clip, which is not supposed to be done. That is against the concept of temple worship. If any devotee wants to photograph or videograph the deity, the image of Utsava Murthy is accessible, not the Mula Murthy. From the Mula Murthy, all the energies are taken by Utsava Murthy.”

