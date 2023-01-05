Home Cities Vijayawada

Reprimanded by parents, student ends her life

The deceased was reportedly irregular to college for more than a month owing to bad health.

VIJAYAWADA: A final year degree student died by suicide after she consumed pesticide, on Wednesday. The girl was reportedly reprimanded by her parents for being irregular in college. According to Penuganchiprolu police, the incident took place in Subbayyagudem of Penuganchiprolu mandal and the deceased student was identified as Pasupuleti Hareesha.

“The 20-year-old was immediately rushed to nearby government hospital in Nandigama and later referred to Vijayawada GGH where she died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning,” said the police.
Penuganchiprolu police registered a case under section 174 of CrPC and the investigation is on.

The deceased was reportedly irregular to college for more than a month owing to bad health. When her father came to know, he reportedly scolded her for the same and also over her poor academic results.,” said the cops.

