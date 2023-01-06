Home Cities Vijayawada

Jains stage protest against Jharkhand govt’s decisionn over Sammed Shikharji as tourist spot

The Jain community from all over the country is protesting in various places against the Jharkhand State government’s decision to declare ‘Sammed Shikharji’ as a tourist place.

Published: 06th January 2023 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jain community organised a protest on Thursday from Thummalapalli Kala Kshetram to Collector’s office in Vijayawada. The Jain community from all over the country is protesting in various places against the Jharkhand State government’s decision to declare ‘Sammed Shikharji’ as a tourist place.

On Thursday, the protest has taken place throughout Andhra Pradesh. As many as 2,500 Jain families from Vijayawada took part in the protest. The president of the Jain temple in Vijayawada, Raju Solanki said, “We all visit that place with barefoot as it is a very holy place for us. We Jains are a minority community of the country and this might be the reason why the government is not considering us and forcefully making our holy land as a tourist spot.’’

He said that Sammed Shikharji is like Tirumala for Hindus. We want the government to consider our demand and stop making Sammed Shikharji as a tourist spot, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jain community Thummalapalli Kala Kshetram Sammed Shikharji tourist spot
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp