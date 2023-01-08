Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Priests can obtain full medical reimbursement’ says Kottu Satyanarayana

Earlier, the priests used to get 50 per cent of the claimed amount while the remaining was taken up by them.

08th January 2023

The temple priests began observing 7-day homams for a healthy society.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana announced that the archakas (temple priests) working in various temples under the ambit of the endowment department can obtain full medical expenditure reimbursement on Saturday.

Addressing the media here at Secretariat, Kottu Satyanarayana said that the medical expenses of priests or their family members will be fully reimbursed with this immediate effect. The priests must apply for medical reimbursement through the official website of www.aparchakawelfare.org, he informed.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, based on the suggestions of doctors' panel in view of priests' welfare and instructions were given to the officials concerned to implement it immediately.

