‘Priests can obtain full medical reimbursement’ says Kottu Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana announced that the archakas (temple priests) working in various temples under the ambit of the endowment department can obtain full medical expenditure reimbursement on Saturday. Earlier, the priests used to get 50 per cent of the claimed amount while the remaining was taken up by them. Addressing the media here at Secretariat, Kottu Satyanarayana said that the medical expenses of priests or their family members will be fully reimbursed with this immediate effect. The priests must apply for medical reimbursement through the official website of www.aparchakawelfare.org, he informed. The decision was taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, based on the suggestions of doctors' panel in view of priests' welfare and instructions were given to the officials concerned to implement it immediately.