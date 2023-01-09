30 food joints removed for encroaching key road in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking a whip against street food vendors, pan stalls, hawkers and unauthorised food stalls, Vijayawada city police evicted over 30 food joints for encroaching the Crombay road under Bhavanipuram police station limits in the city on Sunday.

The action was taken after repeated complaints from the public against the vendors occupying the majority portion of road and creating traffic congestion. According to cops, the stretch from Swathi theatre to Bypass road junction, a wide road with three lanes on each side, has shrunk with over 50 unauthorised food stalls encroaching the road with the backing of local leaders.

“Despite giving repeated instructions several times, the food business operators paid no heed and have been causing a great inconvenience to the public by occupying the majority portion of the road. We warned them of criminal action for failing to obey the orders,” Bhavanipuram Inspector Mohammad Umar said.

“If VMC officials served notices to the vendors, they would bring in political leaders to build pressure on the authorities. It is alleged that some ruling party corporators have shares in the businesses, while some are charging money from each vendor allowing them to operate their businesses,” said a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity, calling it as one of the key reasons behind delayed action.

“Despite the civic body being ready to show vendors another place to establish their outlets, they were reluctant for and were operating their businesses unabated,” Umar added.

VIJAYAWADA: Cracking a whip against street food vendors, pan stalls, hawkers and unauthorised food stalls, Vijayawada city police evicted over 30 food joints for encroaching the Crombay road under Bhavanipuram police station limits in the city on Sunday. The action was taken after repeated complaints from the public against the vendors occupying the majority portion of road and creating traffic congestion. According to cops, the stretch from Swathi theatre to Bypass road junction, a wide road with three lanes on each side, has shrunk with over 50 unauthorised food stalls encroaching the road with the backing of local leaders. “Despite giving repeated instructions several times, the food business operators paid no heed and have been causing a great inconvenience to the public by occupying the majority portion of the road. We warned them of criminal action for failing to obey the orders,” Bhavanipuram Inspector Mohammad Umar said. “If VMC officials served notices to the vendors, they would bring in political leaders to build pressure on the authorities. It is alleged that some ruling party corporators have shares in the businesses, while some are charging money from each vendor allowing them to operate their businesses,” said a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity, calling it as one of the key reasons behind delayed action. “Despite the civic body being ready to show vendors another place to establish their outlets, they were reluctant for and were operating their businesses unabated,” Umar added.