Divyangjan can apply for railway concession IDs

Under this new system, persons with disabilities residing in the jurisdiction of Vijayawada division, can now directly submit their application online for obtaining concession photo ID cards.

Published: 10th January 2023

VIJAYAWADA:  Commercial department of Vijayawada division, South Central Railway, has developed an in-house web-based ‘Divyangjan Railway Concession ID Card System.

Under this new system, persons with disabilities residing in the jurisdiction of Vijayawada division, can now directly submit their application online to railway authorities for obtaining Divyangjan concession photo ID cards.

The web-based application service will be available on the official page of commercial department, Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway Website  (https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in/).
For the convenience of Divyangjan, Indian Railways has launched an e-ticketing photo identity card system to enable them to get concessional journey tickets online through IRCTC without approaching reservation counters physically.  Beneficiaries can now apply for the ID cards on: https://scr.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,1,291,358,748,2677
Divyangjan applicants can upload the required documents after finishing registration.

A YouTube link is provided for the convenience of users to acquaint themselves with the procedure for submitting the application. After successful verification of credentials by field/Office Staff, the card will be signed by the competent authority digitally.

