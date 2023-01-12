Single-use plastic prohibited, hefty fines for violators: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar in a press release informed the residents, that the use of single-use plastic was strictly prohibited. Hence, all the residents and merchants are advised to ban the use or selling of single-use plastic materials in any manner.

According to the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016, anyone who manufactures, supplies, transports or uses plastic for packaging are liable to get a fine of five thousand rupees or imprisonment for six months or even both. He also stated that any material, which is designated as harmful by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and National Green Tribunal (NGT) are prohibited within the city limits.

The commissioner also informed to citizens to keep the city clean and to follow the guidelines of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, to serve better by maintaining hygiene within the jurisdiction.

He spoke about several issues, including regarding door to door waste collection, segregation of garbage and also about avoiding the accumulation of harmful waste in canals, sewers, pathways among several others.

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar in a press release informed the residents, that the use of single-use plastic was strictly prohibited. Hence, all the residents and merchants are advised to ban the use or selling of single-use plastic materials in any manner. According to the Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules, 2016, anyone who manufactures, supplies, transports or uses plastic for packaging are liable to get a fine of five thousand rupees or imprisonment for six months or even both. He also stated that any material, which is designated as harmful by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and National Green Tribunal (NGT) are prohibited within the city limits. The commissioner also informed to citizens to keep the city clean and to follow the guidelines of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, to serve better by maintaining hygiene within the jurisdiction. He spoke about several issues, including regarding door to door waste collection, segregation of garbage and also about avoiding the accumulation of harmful waste in canals, sewers, pathways among several others.