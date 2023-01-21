70th edition of UE The Jewellery Expo begins in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 70th edition of UE The Jewellery Expo is being held at A Plus Convention Centre near Municipal Employees Colony road in the city for a three-day from January 20 till January 23.This exhibition is organised by Chennai based United Exhibitions and was inaugurated on Friday. In this three-day exhibition, all types of jewellery including men’s wear is available at best prices. Renowned jewellery houses and manufacturers from Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Vizag and more are participating. “The buyers will have the privilege to visit and find the finest jewellery collections from across India,” said Project Director of United Exhibitions VK Manoj. The visitors have to pay Rs 40 per head as entry fees, including a valid photo ID and address proof.