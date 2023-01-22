Home Cities Vijayawada

Staff Selection Commission to hold exams in regional languages

According to the authorities, the dates for submission of online applications will be from January 18 to February 17.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold competitive examination in regional languages for the first time apart from Hindi and English. The SSC announced that they will conduct competitive examination for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per the Pay Matrix of the 7th Pay Commission) in April in 13 regional languages, including Telugu.

These examinations are for a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories.

The examinations will also be conducted for a Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non- Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

According to the authorities, the dates for submission of online applications will be from January 18 to February 17. The last date and time for receipt of online applications is February 17 and for making online fee payment is February 19.

The last date and time for generation of offline challan is February 19 and for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) is February 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSC Staff Selection Commission
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp