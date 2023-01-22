Staff Selection Commission to hold exams in regional languages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold competitive examination in regional languages for the first time apart from Hindi and English. The SSC announced that they will conduct competitive examination for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per the Pay Matrix of the 7th Pay Commission) in April in 13 regional languages, including Telugu.

These examinations are for a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories.

The examinations will also be conducted for a Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non- Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

According to the authorities, the dates for submission of online applications will be from January 18 to February 17. The last date and time for receipt of online applications is February 17 and for making online fee payment is February 19.

The last date and time for generation of offline challan is February 19 and for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) is February 20.

