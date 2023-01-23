Trials for soft tennis players conducted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Soft Tennis Association conducted selection trials to choose the district senior men’s and women’s teams at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Association secretary D Dilip Kumar said many players attended the trials that were conducted under the guidance of NTR District Sports Authority (DSA) Tennis Coach Y Sivaramakrishna.

The selected teams will be participating in the softball Tennis inter-district seniors’ championship to be conducted in Kadapa from February 11 to 12, he added.

