Trials for soft tennis players conducted
The selected teams will be participating in soft ball Tennis inter-district seniors’ championship to be conducted in Kadapa from February 11 to 12, he added.
Published: 23rd January 2023 09:55 AM | Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 09:55 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Soft Tennis Association conducted selection trials to choose the district senior men’s and women’s teams at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday.
Association secretary D Dilip Kumar said many players attended the trials that were conducted under the guidance of NTR District Sports Authority (DSA) Tennis Coach Y Sivaramakrishna.
The selected teams will be participating in the softball Tennis inter-district seniors’ championship to be conducted in Kadapa from February 11 to 12, he added.