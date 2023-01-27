VIT-Andhra felicitates APSRTC personnels

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the occasion of 74th Republic Day Celebrations on Thursday, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT- AP) University felicitated APSRTC drivers, B Chenchu Krishnaiah and P Raja Gopal, who was honoured posthumously. Special Secretary, Department of IT, Electronics & Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh B Sundar Balakrishna unfurled the national flag on this occasion.

He lauded university authorities for choosing the prominent days like the Republic Day and Independence Day to felicitate unsung heroes in remembrance of their service to humanity. Senior Consultant of RTGS Sandeep Sinha and other present.The university gave awards to six RTC personnel in various categories. The fire department officials and police personnel were also rewarded cash price.

